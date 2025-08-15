Global equity funds see biggest inflows in six weeks

Investors snapped up a net $19.32 billion worth of global equity funds during the week, reversing their net sale of $7.63 billion for the prior week, data from LSEG Lipper showed.

U.S. equity funds led regional inflows of net $8.77 billion, partly refilling the outflow of $13.89 billion the prior week. European and Asian funds, meanwhile, drew in net $7.08 billion and $2.07 billion in weekly investments, respectively.

Technology-focused funds witnessed the strongest weekly demand since February 2021, attracting $4.08 billion in net inflows. Conversely, healthcare and communication services sector funds faced net outflows of $835 million and $646 million, respectively.

Global bond funds remained popular for the 17th-straight week, with a net $15.87 billion in investments during the week.

Short-term bond funds attracted $4.42 billion, their second largest weekly inflow in 16 weeks. Euro-denominated bond funds and corporate bond funds also saw a notable $3.3 billion and $1.37 billion worth of weekly inflows.

Gold and precious metals commodity funds experienced strong demand, drawing in $2.63 billion, the largest weekly inflows in nearly two months. Energy segment funds also witnessed a net $120 million worth of purchases.

Weekly net investments in money market funds, meanwhile, eased to $21.05 billion from a massive $135.28 billion in the week before.

Investors in emerging markets divested a net $1.08 billion worth of equity funds in a second successive weekly sell-off, but amassed a net $1.64 billion worth of bond funds, data for 29,724 funds showed.