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Gold Market
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Gold and silver prices declined on global markets on March 16, 2026.16 Mar 2026-11:20
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Silver surged above $90 an ounce for the first time, while gold edged close to a record high, as criticism of the Federal Reserve, expectations of additional U.S. rate cuts, and a tense geopolitical environment fueled a strong rally in precious metals.14 Jan 2026-12:42
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Gold prices climbed on Friday, putting the metal on track for its strongest weekly performance in a month as markets contended with uncertainty linked to a backlog of economic data following the US government’s six-week shutdown.14 Nov 2025-10:11
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Silver (SI=F) surged to the highest in 13 years, powered by a technical breakout, as investors broaden demand for the safety of precious metals beyond gold.05 Jun 2025-16:55
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Gold extended its four-day rally as investors flocked to the safe-haven asset amid rising uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s future rate decisions.13 Jan 2025-13:03
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According to data from Mining Visuals , China leads the list of the world's largest gold producers with an output of 370 tons in 2023, as reported by News.Az .11 Oct 2024-23:43
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Gold prices reached an all-time high during Asian trading On Friday, News.Az reports citing Investing .13 Sep 2024-11:34
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Gold prices eased on Monday after reaching an all-time high above $2,500 per ounce in the previous session, driven by strong safe-haven demand and expectations of an imminent US rate cut.19 Aug 2024-14:53
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