Gold silver prices drop on global markets

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Gold and silver prices declined on global markets on March 16, 2026.

On the COMEX commodity exchange in New York, the price of gold fell by $41.30, settling at $5,020.40 per troy ounce. Meanwhile, silver dropped by $0.97, trading at $80.37 per ounce, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The movement in precious metals comes amid ongoing volatility in global financial markets, with investors closely monitoring economic indicators, inflation trends, and geopolitical developments.

News.Az