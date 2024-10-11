China remains the leading gold producer in 2023: Data on major producers

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to data from Mining Visuals , China leads the list of the world's largest gold producers with an output of 370 tons in 2023, as reported by News.Az .

Following closely are Russia and Australia, each producing 310 tons. These countries maintain their positions as key players in the global precious metals market.Other major gold-producing countries include Canada (200 tons), the U.S. (170 tons), and Kazakhstan (130 tons). Uzbekistan and South Africa both produced 100 tons of gold, while Indonesia and Mexico recorded outputs of 110 and 120 tons, respectively.Global gold production in 2023 reached 3,200 tons, highlighting the vital role this resource plays in the global economy and investments.

