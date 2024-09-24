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Google Assistant
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Somewhat predictably, Google is replacing Google Assistant with Gemini everywhere – and this includes in cars with Google built-in. This update is something that is happening not only to new vehicles, but any car with built-in Google.01 May 2026-09:23
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After releasing a dedicated Google app for Windows, Google has launched a dedicated Gemini app for Apple Mac devices.16 Apr 2026-10:05
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Google has agreed to pay $68 million to settle claims that its voice assistant illegally spied on users, including by collecting data that was later used to serve advertisements.27 Jan 2026-12:55
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Alphabet’s Google is equipping Volkswagen drivers with an advanced artificial intelligence assistant integrated into a smartphone app, as part of its strategy to attract business by offering tools for enterprise AI applications.24 Sep 2024-15:40
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