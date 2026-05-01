Google steers Gemini AI into the cockpit to redefine the smart driving experience

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Somewhat predictably, Google is replacing Google Assistant with Gemini everywhere – and this includes in cars with Google built-in. This update is something that is happening not only to new vehicles, but any car with built-in Google.

Delivered via a software update, the move from Google Assistant to Gemini will ultimately be something that happens globally, but the rollout starts in English in the US, News.Az reports, citing Beta News.

Google makes much of the fact that Gemini is able to cope with natural language rather than requiring you to use very specific commands. The company offers up a list of suggestions to illustrate how the system can be of use:

Find the perfect pit stop: Whether you’re craving a specific food or a scenic spot, just tell Gemini what you’re looking for. For example: "I need to grab lunch, find some highly rated sit-down restaurants along the way. I'm not in a rush, oh, and I’d like to eat outside." Gemini will reference information from Google Maps to find options, then you can follow up with questions like, "What’s the parking like?” or “Do they have vegetarian options?”

Know what’s ahead: Relevant, real-time updates about your journey from Google Maps empower you to make informed decisions and drive with confidence. Ask, “I'm driving by the stadium. Is there an event happening and should I avoid it because of traffic?” And if you see a traffic disruption, help others by reporting, “I see an accident in the right lane.”



Stay on top of your messages: Ask Gemini to summarize your new text messages so you can respond with context and confidence. Tell Gemini: "Reply to Jane that I'm on my way and add my ETA." And if you change your mind, you can edit your message without starting over: "Actually, also ask her if I should pick up dessert."

Create the perfect vibe: Ask for what you want on the radio, even if you don't know the station name or frequency: “Hey Google, play a jazz radio station for me.” Or get very specific with your favorite streaming music app, like YouTube Music: "Play upbeat ’70s folk-rock for a mountain drive, but skip the slow ballads."

A key benefit of a vehicle with built-in Google is that Gemini can be used to make adjustments to the vehicle itself, or to gather information about it. Google explains:

Ask questions about your car: "How should I prepare my car for an automatic car wash?" or "My garage ceiling is low and the trunk is hitting it. How do I program the trunk so it doesn't open all the way?" You get answers tailored to your specific car model because Gemini draws directly from manufacturer-provided owner’s manuals. (The availability and detail of these insights varies by brand and model.)

Get real-time EV insights: Understand your battery status and what it means for your drive. Ask, "What’s my current battery level?" or "What’s my battery on arrival?" Need to find a place to power up? Simply say, "Find a charger nearby" and Gemini will reference information from Google Maps to find convenient options. And to make the most of your stop, ask, "Are there any cafes near my destination while I charge?"

Make yourself comfortable: Say, “It's foggy and freezing in here,” and Gemini will understand what you mean and turn up the heat and turn on the defroster.

The company also points out that the beta of Gemini Live can be used to essentially have a conversation with your vehicle as you ask for information and react to the responses you are given with further questions.

Google concludes by saying: “In the near future, Gemini will expand to more languages and countries and give drivers the ability to safely access their info in apps like Gmail, Calendar and Google Home”.

News.Az