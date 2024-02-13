- News
- Greco Roman
Tag:
Greco Roman
-
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers who topped the team standings at the European Championships in Tirana, as well as medal-winning female wrestlers and their coaches.30 Apr 2026-12:50
-
-
-
-
The Greco-Roman wrestling competitions at the World Championships in Zagreb have concluded, with Azerbaijani wrestler Hasrat Jafarov once again reaching the podium.22 Sep 2025-09:30
-
-
The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team took third place at the U-20 World Championship in Samokov, Bulgaria.25 Aug 2025-02:58
-
-
On July 31, 2025, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ali Nazarov claimed the world championship title in the 60kg category at the U17 World Championships held in Athens, Greece.31 Jul 2025-15:59
-
-
United World Wrestling (UWW) has ranked Azerbaijan's Eldaniz Azizli and Ulvi Ganizade as number one in the men's 55kg and 72kg Greco-Roman categories, News.az reports citing Azertac.28 Nov 2024-20:44
-
-
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler will fight for a bronze medal on the final day of the competition today at the Paris Olympics, News.az reports.08 Aug 2024-11:56
-
-
Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Nihad Guluzade earned a silver medal at the U23 European Championships held in Baku, News.az reports.22 May 2024-19:38
-
-
-
-
-