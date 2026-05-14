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Highlands
Tag:
Highlands
Highlands rescue teams overwhelmed as mountain emergencies surge
Mountain rescue teams in the Scottish Highlands are facing one of their busiest years in decades as the number of emergency call-outs continues to rise sharply.
14 May 2026-13:53
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