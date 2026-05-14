Highlands rescue teams overwhelmed as mountain emergencies surge

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, based in Fort William, has already responded to around 75 incidents since the beginning of 2026. Last year the team attended 160 rescues in total, and volunteers say the current pace could make this one of the busiest years in the organisation’s history, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Deputy team leader Astie Cameron said February was especially demanding, with several difficult rescues taking place within short periods of time. He praised volunteers for handling the intense workload across challenging mountain terrain.

The team, formed in the 1960s, covers some of the UK’s most remote and rugged landscapes, including Ben Nevis, the country’s highest mountain. Lochaber MRT operates with around 45 volunteers, with up to 20 members mobilised for major rescues depending on terrain and weather conditions.

Cameron said the number of incidents has risen dramatically over the past decade. While annual call-outs once averaged between 70 and 80, the figure has now more than doubled since the Covid pandemic.

Team leader Iain Murray said the increase appears linked to growing numbers of people visiting the hills and mountains. He stressed that the team encourages outdoor activities and highlighted the health benefits of spending time in nature, but noted that more visitors naturally lead to more accidents and emergencies.

Alongside the growing operational pressure, the rescue team is also dealing with rising financial demands. Annual running costs are estimated at around £125,000, with the organisation relying heavily on public donations and fundraising to cover equipment, training, vehicles and fuel.

To help raise funds, Murray and Cameron are preparing for an endurance challenge next month that will see them travel 205 miles across the rescue area by bike and on foot while climbing several major mountain summits, including Ben Nevis.

The challenge will involve more than 36,000 feet of ascent across the Highlands. Murray admitted that while the idea initially sounded exciting, it has become increasingly daunting as the event approaches.