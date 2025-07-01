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Hiro
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Hiro
OpenAI takes over Hiro, an AI finance start-up
14 Apr 2026-21:41
Death toll in Nigeria village attack rises to 50
09 Apr 2026-17:30
Italy warns of nuclear "madness" in Iran
07 Apr 2026-20:58
Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori dies at 88
17 Mar 2026-10:57
SkyDrive flies first “flying car” over Tokyo Bay
25 Feb 2026-16:41
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, 'Mortal Kombat' actor, dies aged 75
05 Dec 2025-08:43
Why the world should fear “real” nuclear tests
13 Nov 2025-07:52
World’s oldest president Paul Biya sworn in for eighth term in Cameroon
06 Nov 2025-17:46
Japan poised to appoint its first female prime minister as ruling party secures coalition partner
19 Oct 2025-16:25
Japan parliament to vote on new Prime Minister on October 21
15 Oct 2025-09:30
Latest News
Trump says Iran war is ‘close to over’
EU warns against long energy subsidies amid Hormuz crisis shock
Maine moves to pause new data centers over energy and environmental concerns
Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims
Vance praises pope as "advocate for peace,” but pushes back against Iran war criticism
Vance says he's fighting for "grand bargain" Trump wants with Iran
Portugal disburses €835 million to storm-hit businesses as aid expands
Nearly 400 US troops wounded since Iran strikes as casualties rise
Chinese humanoid robots gain global demand with speed and affordability
Bolivia bus crash kills six, injures 14 in La Paz ravine fall
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