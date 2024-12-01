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House Democratic
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Jen Kiggans is facing strong criticism after agreeing with a controversial on-air remark made during a radio interview involving House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.12 May 2026-16:55
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Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has denied media reports suggesting he plans to resign following his ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) heavy loss in the recent upper house election. Speaking on Wednesday, the 68-year-old leader called such rumors “completely unfounded.”23 Jul 2025-12:27
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US entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk has expressed his belief that the Democrats will destroy the country’s Constitution if their candidate wins the upcoming presidential election.30 Sep 2024-12:54
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