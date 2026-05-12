Jen Kiggans responds after “cotton-picking” comment backlash

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Jen Kiggans is facing strong criticism after agreeing with a controversial on-air remark made during a radio interview involving House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The incident occurred during Kiggans’ appearance on “Richmond’s Morning News,” where the host used a phrase referring to Jeffries that is widely regarded as offensive and racially insensitive. Kiggans responded with agreement during the exchange, which quickly sparked backlash, News.Az reports, citing CNN

Following public criticism, Kiggans later posted on X that she does not “condone” the language used during the interview, calling the reaction a “distortion” by political opponents. She also said her intent was to agree with the broader political point about Jeffries’ involvement in Virginia-related issues, not the wording itself.

The phrase used during the broadcast has long been considered offensive due to its historical associations with enslaved labor in the United States, according to dictionary definitions and public usage standards.

The comments triggered immediate condemnation from Democratic lawmakers. House Democratic leadership figures, including Rep. Katherine Clark and Rep. Pete Aguilar, called for Kiggans to apologize and resign, arguing that her response was inappropriate for a member of Congress.

The Congressional Black Caucus also criticized her remarks, saying she failed to challenge the language at the time and later attempted to distance herself after public reaction intensified.

Kiggans’ office has been contacted for further comment, as the political fallout continues amid broader tensions surrounding redistricting debates in Virginia.

News.Az