Musk claims Democrats will destroy US Constitution if they win upcoming election

US entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk has expressed his belief that the Democrats will destroy the country’s Constitution if their candidate wins the upcoming presidential election.

"And they [Democrats] will destroy the [US] Constitution," Musk posted on X, News.Az reports.Earlier, Musk warned that the US could face "tyranny" if Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, loses the November election."Unless Trump is elected, America will fall to tyranny. Trump must win,” he stressed.Elon Musk, the entrepreneur and supporter of former US President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, frequently criticizes the current White House administration.The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5. Initially, incumbent President Joe Biden was set to represent the Democrats but later withdrew from the race following a lackluster performance in a June debate against Trump. Biden subsequently endorsed Kamala Harris, who was confirmed as the Democratic nominee for president in August.

News.Az