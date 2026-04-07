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Humanitarian Affairs
UN condemns surge in attacks on Sudanese hospitals and civilians
07 Apr 2026-15:46
Latest News
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France: High-speed train collides with truck, driver dies -
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Why extreme weather disasters are rising globally and what today’s events reveal
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