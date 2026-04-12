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Voter turnout hits historic high in crucial parliamentary election
12 Apr 2026-17:34
Latest News
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives in Hanoi for historic state visit
Kremlin says it is "ready" to resume gas exports to EU if surplus exists
Voter turnout hits historic high in crucial parliamentary election
Elon Musk slams South Africa’s ‘racist’ laws for blocking Starlink
USA Carlos Ulberg critiques Jiri Prochazka’s performance following UFC 327 knockout
USA Free Microsoft tools that replace paid software
Apple permanently closes three retail stores due to mall declines
USA Artemis II astronauts return to Houston after record-breaking moon mission
Indonesia Mount Merapi emits eight hot clouds as volcanic activity intensifies -
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USA Police kill machete-wielding ‘Lucifer’ at NYC Grand Central
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