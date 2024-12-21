Pakistan jails 25 Imran Khan supporters over violent protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military court in Pakistan has convicted 25 people for their role in violent protests following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country's armed forces has said, News.az reports citing BBC.

The court said it handed down sentences of between two to 10 years' imprisonment in connection with attacks on military facilities last year.Protests erupted nationwide in May 2023 after security forces arrested Khan during his appearance at the High Court on charges of corruption - allegations that he called politically motivated.Thousands of Khan's supporters stormed government buildings and military installations and the government responded with a crackdown on his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.At least 1,400 protesters were arrested last year, police said, but only about 100 of the people detained have faced military trials.The army said full justice will only be served when the masterminds behind the protests are punished.A Supreme Court ruling last year provisionally allowed military courts to try civilian suspects."All sentences announced by the military courts are disproportionate and excessive," a spokesman for the PTI party said, adding that "these sentences are rejected".Amnesty International has said that trying civilians in military courts is "contrary to international law" and adds that it is "purely an intimidation tactic, designed to crack down on dissent".Pakistan's army has heavily influenced the nuclear-armed country for most of its existence and is a crucial behind-the-scenes player.Former Pakistan cricket star Khan was elected prime minister in 2018, but fell out with the country's powerful army.After a series of defections, he lost his majority in parliament.He was ousted after he lost a confidence vote in April 2022, four years into his tenure.Since then, he had been a vocal critic of the government and the country's army.In October 2022, he was disqualified from holding public office, accused of incorrectly declaring details of presents from foreign dignitaries and proceeds from their alleged sale.The next month, he survived a gun attack on his convoy while holding a protest march.

News.Az