Imran Khan urges government to recognize Achakzai, Nasir Abbas as opposition leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has called on the government to immediately issue notifications recognizing Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas as leaders of the opposition in the Senate and National Assembly, respectively.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Khan described the government’s delay as “deeply concerning” and urged swift action. Despite being incarcerated, Khan has acknowledged ownership of the posts made on his account, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The PTI founder also praised recent rallies in Charsadda, Khyber, and Karak, calling them proof of rising public awareness and dedication to “true freedom.” He reaffirmed that all official party communications must go through Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, dismissing rumours about the dismissal of Ahmad Chattha and Bilal Ejaz.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza, urging international organizations, including the UN and OIC, to take collective action. The party also criticized the Adiala Jail administration for allegedly defying court orders that allow Khan visitation rights.

Separately, a PTI delegation led by Asad Qaiser met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad to discuss political cooperation. Both sides agreed on supporting Achakzai’s nomination for opposition leader and proposed a national jirga to address security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

News.Az