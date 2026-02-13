Imran Khan loses most vision in one eye, lawyer says

Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, said after visiting him in jail that one of his eyes has only about 15% vision. Safdar later submitted a report to Pakistan’s chief justice and the Supreme Court requesting medical treatment for his client, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Khan’s son, Kasim Khan, blamed his father’s condition on alleged medical neglect during detention. Pakistani authorities have previously rejected claims of mistreatment, saying the former prime minister is receiving appropriate care.

Khan has been jailed since 2023 and was sentenced late last year to 17 years in prison alongside his wife on corruption charges, which both deny. He served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022 before being removed through a no-confidence vote.

His arrest in 2023 triggered nationwide protests, with authorities detaining hundreds of supporters. Khan and his party continue to claim the cases against him are politically motivated.