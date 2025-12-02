News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
6°C
42.8°F
Feels like:
1.7°C
1.7°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Israel Enters Syria
Tag:
Israel Enters Syria
Israel strikes Southern Syria despite Trump warning -
VIDEO
02 Dec 2025-17:25
Latest News
Utah judge to rule on prosecutors in Charlie Kirk case
Azerbaijan, Armenia discuss confidence-building measures
M23 rebel spokesperson killed in eastern Congo drone strike
UK sanctions Georgian TV channels over ‘Russian disinformation’
Russia warns: UK and France could disappear from the map over Ukraine
What's behind the latest tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan?
WhatsApp scheduled messages: What to know
China is preparing to rearm Iran against the United States
Iran issues death sentence linked to January protests
World Bank raises Ukraine rebuild cost to $588 billion
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31