Israel strikes Southern Syria despite Trump warning - VIDEO

Israel conducted a cross-border raid into southern Syria on Tuesday, demolishing an abandoned military outpost in Quneitra, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s public call for restraint.

According to Syria’s state broadcaster Alikhbariya, two Israeli tanks and ten military vehicles entered the village of Samdaniya al-Sharqiya before carrying out the attack. Neither Israel nor Syrian authorities immediately commented, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The raid follows a months-long campaign of Israeli strikes targeting Syria’s southern provinces, including more than 1,000 air strikes and 400 ground incursions since December 2024. On Monday, Trump urged Israel to maintain dialogue with Syria and avoid actions that could hinder the country’s path to peace, praising Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa’s efforts.

Israel has also expanded its control over the occupied Golan Heights, seizing parts of the UN-patrolled buffer zone, a move seen as violating the 1974 disengagement agreement.

News.Az