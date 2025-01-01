News.az
News
Jair Bolsonaro
Tag:
Jair Bolsonaro
Brazil court denies Bolsonaro bid for house arrest
01 Jan 2026-20:11
Bolsonaro's hernia surgery deemed 'successful'
25 Dec 2025-22:29
Brazil Senate considers bill slashing Bolsonaro's prison term
17 Dec 2025-09:01
Ex-president Bolsonaro sentenced to over 27 years in prison for plotting Brazil coup
12 Sep 2025-10:06
Brazil’s Bolsonaro appeals house arrest order
07 Aug 2025-15:46
US condemns house arrest of Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro
05 Aug 2025-06:37
Bolsonaro’s son slams Supreme Court justice over assets freeze
22 Jul 2025-10:18
US imposes visa restrictions on Brazilian officials amid Bolsonaro ‘witch-hunt’ claims
19 Jul 2025-10:10
Trump imposes 50% tariff on Brazilian goods over Bolsonaro trial
10 Jul 2025-09:28
Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro led a rally in São Paulo protesting his Supreme Court trial
30 Jun 2025-01:22
