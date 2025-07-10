Trump imposes 50% tariff on Brazilian goods over Bolsonaro trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a steep 50% tariff on Brazilian imports on Wednesday, citing what he called a "witch hunt" trial against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Tying the move to Bolsonaro's ongoing legal troubles rather than economic policy, Trump posted on Truth Social that the trial "should not be taking place" and urged Brazil to end it. Bolsonaro is facing charges over alleged efforts to overturn his 2022 election loss, News.Az reports, citing Korea Herald.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the tariff, calling it politically motivated and vowing to retaliate under Brazil’s reciprocity laws. “Brazil is a sovereign country... not subject to threats,” Lula stated.

The tariffs, which take effect August 1, come despite a $6.8 billion U.S. trade surplus with Brazil in 2024. The move follows Trump’s earlier 10% levy in April and is part of a broader push to use trade as diplomatic leverage.

Trump also announced new tariffs ranging from 20% to 30% on imports from seven other countries, including Iraq, Algeria, and the Philippines. Critics say the measures may stoke inflation and strain diplomatic ties.

