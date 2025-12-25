Bolsonaro's hernia surgery deemed 'successful'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jair Bolsonaro, the jailed former president of Brazil, has successfully undergone surgery for a double hernia, according to his wife, Michelle.

The former leader is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 presidential election to his left-wing rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Brazil's Supreme Court granted permission for the 70-year-old to be transferred from the room in the federal police headquarters where he is serving his sentence to a hospital in the capital, Brasília, for the procedure.

Ahead of the surgery, Jair Bolsonaro endorsed the candidacy of his eldest son, Flávio, for the 2026 presidential race.

