Yandex metrika counter

Bolsonaro's hernia surgery deemed 'successful'

  • World
  • Share
Bolsonaro's hernia surgery deemed 'successful'
Crédito: Ton Molina/STF

Jair Bolsonaro, the jailed former president of Brazil, has successfully undergone surgery for a double hernia, according to his wife, Michelle.

The former leader is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 presidential election to his left-wing rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Brazil's Supreme Court granted permission for the 70-year-old to be transferred from the room in the federal police headquarters where he is serving his sentence to a hospital in the capital, Brasília, for the procedure.

Ahead of the surgery, Jair Bolsonaro endorsed the candidacy of his eldest son, Flávio, for the 2026 presidential race.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      