Bolsonaro’s son slams Supreme Court justice over assets freeze

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro, has accused Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes of acting “like every dictator” after the justice ordered the freezing of his accounts and assets. Eduardo, who is currently in Washington, DC, lobbying for international support, described the move as “another arbitrary and criminal decision” and vowed not to be silenced.

The confidential order, first reported by CNN Brasil, is part of an ongoing investigation into Eduardo Bolsonaro’s activities in the United States. Moraes, who is also overseeing the criminal case against Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2022 election results, warned that the former president could face arrest for violating a ban on social media use, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Brazilian news outlet G1 reported that Moraes has summoned Jair Bolsonaro’s lawyers to explain the former leader’s alleged online activity, giving them 24 hours to comply. Bolsonaro, who called the restrictions “cowardice,” has said he will continue to speak publicly despite the court’s order.

News.Az