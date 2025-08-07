Brazil’s Bolsonaro appeals house arrest order

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lawyers for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have filed an appeal against the house arrest order imposed on him earlier this week, according to a document submitted to the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro was placed under house arrest on Monday following a ruling by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The decision cited Bolsonaro’s alleged failure to comply with restraining orders, which barred him from seeking U.S. President Donald Trump’s interference in his ongoing legal case, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Bolsonaro’s legal team maintains that he did not violate the restraining orders and has requested that the house arrest decision be reviewed by a broader panel of Supreme Court justices.

Supporters of Bolsonaro protested in Brasilia, blocking the resumption of sessions at the Chamber of Deputies after the mid-year recess in response to the house arrest.

The case continues to draw significant attention as Brazil’s political tensions remain high.

