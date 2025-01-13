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Joint Defense Plan
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Ahead of Thursday's informal summit in Nicosia, Christodoulides urged fellow EU leaders to create a clear "playbook" for responding to situations where a member state comes under attack.22 Apr 2026-20:40
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Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense and Military Prosecutor's Office signed a joint action plan for 2025 to strengthen the rule of law and military discipline, and to prevent crimes in the Azerbaijan Army, News.az reports via the Defense Ministry.13 Jan 2025-23:03
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