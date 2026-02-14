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Jorge Rodriguez
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Venezuela has received more than 1,550 requests under its new amnesty law, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on state-run television on Saturday.21 Feb 2026-23:47
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On Saturday, Venezuela's interim government released 17 political prisoners from the Zona 7 detention center in Caracas, as confirmed by National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez. This action coincides with ongoing debates over a proposed amnesty law intended to address decades of political prosecutions.14 Feb 2026-12:30
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