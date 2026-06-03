China urges US, Iran to stop 'renewed warfare' in Middle East

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China issued an urgent appeal on Wednesday, calling on both the United States and Iran to honor their ceasefire agreement after a sudden flare-up of direct military action threatened to plunge the Middle East back into a wider war.

Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning expressed "deep concern" over the breaking of the truce, warning that "renewed warfare serves no one's interest," News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The diplomatic intervention follows a rapid escalation in the region during the early hours of Wednesday morning:

US Air Strikes: The United States military announced it launched targeted air strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, located in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Washington stated the raid was a direct response to a wave of attempted attacks by Iranian forces targeting assets across the Middle East.

Mass Interceptions: American and partner coalition forces reported intercepting a large barrage of incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

Kuwait Engaged: Neighboring Kuwait confirmed that its own air defense systems were forced to activate overnight to counter "hostile" missile and drone threats entering its airspace.

The sudden outbreak of violence has severely fractured a diplomatic truce that had been holding for nearly two months. A ceasefire had successfully been put into place on April 8, aiming to de-escalate the direct military conflict that first erupted on February 28 when the US and Israel initiated a war against Iran.

Beijing, which has sought to position itself as a major diplomatic mediator in Middle Eastern politics, is pushing for an immediate halt to the retaliatory cycle before the conflict spirals entirely out of control.

"We hope relevant parties can cherish the opportunities of peace, honor ceasefire commitments, and keep the momentum of negotiation," Mao told reporters. She urged both Washington and Tehran to stick strictly to diplomatic channels, adding that the international community must work to "realize a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire at an early date and create the necessary conditions for the restoration of peace and tranquility."

News.Az