Jose Alarcon-sanchez

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Latest News
4.9-magnitude earthquake jolts southern Iran
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Kenyan police fire tear gas during protest
AstraZeneca's new weight-loss pill shows promising trial results
Pashinyan calls for peace with Azerbaijan and opening of Türkiye border -
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