- News
- Journeys
Tag:
Journeys
-
The European Commission has proposed a major new package of rules aimed at making travel across Europe easier to plan, compare and book, particularly for rail journeys involving multiple operators and international routes.13 May 2026-16:10
-
-
The European Union is set to unveil proposals on Wednesday that could require railway operators to sell rival companies’ tickets on their websites and share booking data with third-party platforms, in an effort to make train travel across Europe easier and more competitive, according to sources.13 May 2026-11:36
-