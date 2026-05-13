Brussels pushes plan for one-ticket European rail journeys

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The European Union is set to unveil proposals on Wednesday that could require railway operators to sell rival companies’ tickets on their websites and share booking data with third-party platforms, in an effort to make train travel across Europe easier and more competitive, according to sources.

The European Commission’s initiative aims to encourage rail travel across the bloc and reduce carbon emissions from aviation by making it easier for passengers to book international journeys in a single transaction, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

However, cross-border rail travel in the European Union remains fragmented, as national railway systems operate separately and often require travellers to buy multiple tickets from different providers for a single trip.

Under the proposed rules, passengers would be able to purchase a single ticket for multi-country journeys through one platform, with rail companies required to display competitors’ fares and make their own tickets available via third-party booking services.

The plan has faced strong opposition from rail operators, many of which are state-backed national companies, who argue that the reforms amount to regulatory overreach and could undermine investments in their own ticketing systems.

Alberto Mazzola, head of the Community of European Railways (CER), criticized the proposal, comparing it to a scenario in which airlines such as Lufthansa would be forced to sell tickets for rivals like Ryanair.

Supporters of the proposal, however, argue it would significantly improve passenger experience. EU lawmaker Vivien Costanzo said booking cross-border rail travel remains “unnecessarily complicated” and called for simpler systems, reliable connections and clearer passenger rights.

A 2025 YouGov survey for Transport & Environment (T&E) found that nearly two-thirds of respondents avoided train travel due to complicated booking systems, with studies suggesting rail bookings take significantly longer than flights.

Lawmakers also want to strengthen passenger rights, including compensation and guaranteed rebooking options when travellers miss connections.

The proposal comes as rising aviation fuel costs linked to the Iran conflict have raised concerns about capacity pressures during Europe’s peak travel season, potentially giving rail operators an opportunity to attract more passengers.

Rail currently accounts for just 0.3% of transport-related climate emissions in Europe, compared with nearly 12% from aviation, according to industry data.

The Commission’s plan must still be negotiated with the European Parliament and member states before it can become law, and is expected to face resistance from some national governments and rail operators.

News.Az