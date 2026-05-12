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Kamchybek Tashiev
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Kyrgyzstan has entered a new period of political uncertainty after authorities charged former security chief Kamchybek Tashiev and seven others with allegedly plotting to seize power from President Sadyr Japarov.13 May 2026-00:01
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Kyrgyzstan authorities have charged eight people, including powerful ex-security chief Kamchybek Tashiev, with plotting to seize power from President Sadyr Japarov, who has consolidated power in the historically volatile central Asian country.12 May 2026-23:43
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