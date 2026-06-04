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Ken Castelino
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Ken Castelino
Goldman Sachs India chief Gunjan Samtani to retire by end of 2026
Gunjan Samtani, the co-chairman of Goldman Sachs in India and the head of its prominent India global center, has announced he will retire at the end of 2026.
04 Jun 2026-17:36
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