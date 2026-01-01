Large-scale Manufacturing

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Huge fire at Russian Ryazan oil refinery after strike -
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Four endangered leatherback sea turtles killed by Florida boat strikes
Greenland explorer to eat decaying seal meat for month-long Arctic expedition
Sheinelle Jones almost accidentally throws out wedding dress to late husband
Scientists discover new crystal type formed by world’s first nuclear explosion
Poor sleep may signal early Alzheimer’s disease, new research suggests
Protecting your Mac from silent cyber threats in daily online activity
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