First Tesla Semi Rolls off high volume production line
Tesla said on Wednesday its first Semi truck has begun rolling off a high-volume production line as the electric vehicle maker remains on track to launch large-scale manufacturing of several new products in 2026, News.az reports.
• "First Semi off high volume line," Tesla said in a post on social media platform X.
• The Tesla Semi is an all-electric truck designed for long-haul freight. Its long-range model can travel up to about 500 miles on a single charge, according to its website, with deliveries expected to begin this year.
• Tesla aimed to start mass production in 2026, with the Cybercab to be produced in Texas and Semi in Nevada, Reuters previously reported.
• Tesla, which first unveiled the Semi in 2017, reiterated during its latest earnings call that volume production of its Cybercab robotaxi and Megapack 3 battery system is also scheduled to begin in 2026.
• In January, Tesla said it has planned to more than double capital spending this year to more than $20 billion, with investments focused on factories for semi-trucks, Cybercab autonomous vehicles, Optimus humanoid robots, battery and lithium production.
By Faig Mahmudov