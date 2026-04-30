First Tesla Semi Rolls off high volume production line

Tesla said on ⁠Wednesday ⁠its first Semi ⁠truck has begun rolling off a ​high-volume production line as the electric vehicle maker ‌remains on track to ‌launch large-scale manufacturing of several new products ⁠in ⁠2026, News.az reports.

• "First Semi off high volume ​line," Tesla said in a post on social media platform X.

• The Tesla Semi is an all-electric ​truck designed for long-haul freight. Its long-range model ⁠can ⁠travel up to about ⁠500 ​miles on a single charge, according to its website, ​with deliveries ⁠expected to begin this year.

• Tesla aimed to start mass production in 2026, with the Cybercab to be produced in Texas and ⁠Semi in Nevada, Reuters previously reported.

• Tesla, which first unveiled ⁠the Semi in 2017, reiterated during its latest earnings call that volume production of its Cybercab robotaxi and Megapack 3 battery system is also scheduled to begin in 2026.