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Laureate
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Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was urgently transferred from prison to a hospital in Zanjan on Friday after a "catastrophic deterioration" of her health.03 May 2026-14:55
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The family and foundation of Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi say the human rights activist has been denied proper treatment and has not gotten better since being transferred from prison to a hospital.02 May 2026-21:45
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Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate and leading human rights activist, was transferred to a hospital in Zanjan after collapsing and losing consciousness on Friday, as reported by her family.02 May 2026-10:46
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Imprisoned Iranian Nobel Prize laureate Narges Mohammedi has been transferred from prison to a hospital due to her deteriorating health.01 May 2026-22:51
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The United States has revoked the visa of Nigerian playwright and Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, the first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986.29 Oct 2025-10:58
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Renowned physicist and Nobel laureate Chen Ning Yang has died at the age of 103 in Beijing.18 Oct 2025-09:35
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Editor's note: Teymur Atayev is an Azerbaijani publicist, historian, political scientist, and host of the program "Aspects of Foreign Affairs" on the Azerbaijani CBC TV channel (broadcasts in Russian). The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.27 Jun 2025-09:17
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