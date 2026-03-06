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Tag:
Legal
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Over 100 adoptable pets Airlifted out of Los Angeles to Chicago amid ongoing hoarding case involving 700 animals.30 Apr 2026-13:12
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New York has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing federal officials of unlawfully withholding more than $73.5m in highway funding linked to a dispute over commercial driver licences.24 Apr 2026-23:20
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A legal expert in Austria has concluded that a newly passed regulation prohibiting girls under the age of 14 from wearing headscarves in schools is unconstitutional.21 Apr 2026-16:37
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India's Supreme Court on Friday stayed the proceedings in a criminal case against a Christian priest for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by proclaiming in prayer meets that “there is only one religion which is Christian”.10 Apr 2026-12:54
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Iran’s ambassador to Moscow has said the legal regime governing the Strait of Hormuz is determined by Iran and Oman, stressing that Tehran has never sought to close the strategic waterway.09 Apr 2026-16:37
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US President Donald Trump has secured approval from federal planners for his proposed White House ballroom, even as legal questions remain over whether the project can proceed without congressional consent.02 Apr 2026-20:57
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Zillow shares rose about 2% on Wednesday after a major legal challenge from real estate brokerage Compass was dropped.18 Mar 2026-22:43
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After initiating a legal battle against the Pentagon, AI company Anthropic has gained backing from Microsoft, a company experienced in high-profile legal disputes.11 Mar 2026-23:43
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Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison said on Friday it had intensified its legal fight in Panama after the government seized its port operations, filing a petition to review the decree that enabled the takeover.06 Mar 2026-13:36
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