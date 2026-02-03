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Liberty Global
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Vodafone has agreed to sell its 50% stake in Dutch joint venture VodafoneZiggo to partner Liberty Global in a deal worth 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in cash, alongside a 10% stake in a newly expanded Benelux telecoms group.18 Feb 2026-17:56
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Google Cloud, one of Alphabet’s fastest-growing businesses, and Liberty Global have agreed on a five-year strategic partnership to deploy Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models and other cloud tools across Liberty Global’s European operations.03 Feb 2026-12:06
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