Vodafone sells VodafoneZiggo stake for $1.18 billion  

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vodafone has agreed to sell its 50% stake in Dutch joint venture VodafoneZiggo to partner Liberty Global in a deal worth 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in cash, alongside a 10% stake in a newly expanded Benelux telecoms group.

Under the agreement, Liberty Global will take majority control of the combined business, which will merge VodafoneZiggo with its Belgian operator Telenet to form a larger regional telecom group. Liberty Global will own 90% of the new entity, known as Ziggo Group, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company said it plans to spin off the combined telecom business and list it on Euronext Amsterdam in 2027.

Vodafone shares rose about 4% after the deal was announced, reflecting positive investor reaction to the transaction and the cash inflow.

Vodafone and Liberty Global originally combined their mobile and fixed-line networks nearly a decade ago to create a stronger competitor to Dutch telecom operator KPN. The new deal marks a strategic shift, allowing Vodafone to generate immediate cash while maintaining exposure to future growth through its minority stake.

Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle said the agreement was reached at an attractive valuation and would provide financial flexibility while preserving long-term value potential.

The transaction also reflects broader consolidation trends in Europe’s telecom sector, where companies are seeking scale, efficiency, and stronger market positions as infrastructure costs rise and competition intensifies.

News.Az