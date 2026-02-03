Google Cloud, Liberty Global seal five-year AI partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google Cloud, one of Alphabet’s fastest-growing businesses, and Liberty Global have agreed on a five-year strategic partnership to deploy Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models and other cloud tools across Liberty Global’s European operations.

Liberty Global, which has around 80 million fixed and mobile connections across Europe, said the deal will support the rollout of new consumer services.

These include AI-powered search and content discovery on its Horizon TV platform, as well as expanded customer-service automation.

“Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud represents a significant milestone for Liberty Global,” Mike Fries, chief executive of Liberty Global, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the companies will also expand the availability of Google products, including Pixel smartphones and watches as well as smart-home devices, through Liberty Global’s operating units. These include Britain’s Virgin Media O2, Belgium’s Telenet, the Netherlands’ VodafoneZiggo, and Switzerland’s Sunrise.

The deal builds on existing collaborations between the two firms. Liberty Global said the new programme aims to improve network reliability and security, advance autonomous network operations, and potentially allow Google Cloud to use spare capacity in Liberty’s data centres, including through its AtlasEdge joint venture.

The companies added that the partnership will also target small and medium-sized businesses with cloud, cybersecurity, and AI services. They will also explore ways to monetise Liberty Global’s telecoms data while adhering to privacy requirements.

“Our goal is simple: to use technology to cut through complexity and bring value to our customers and partners,” said Tara Brady, president of Google Cloud for the EMEA region.

AI-focused partnerships have been increasing across the telecoms sector, as operators seek to reduce network costs and create new revenue streams while continuing to invest heavily in fibre networks and 5G infrastructure.

