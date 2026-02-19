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Life Imprisonment
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Five individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Bahrain for allegedly plotting “terrorist and hostile acts” in coordination with Iran.28 Apr 2026-15:20
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El Salvador's Legislative Assembly has approved a constitutional reform permitting life imprisonment for those convicted of homicide, rape, and terrorism, marking a shift from the previous legal framework that prohibited such penalties.18 Mar 2026-22:56
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A South Korean court on Thursday sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison for his failed bid to impose martial law in 2024.19 Feb 2026-11:14
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