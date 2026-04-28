Bahrain sentences five to life over Iran-linked plot case

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Five individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Bahrain for allegedly plotting “terrorist and hostile acts” in coordination with Iran.

Bahrain’s public prosecutor announced that the life sentences were issued to two Afghan nationals and three Bahraini citizens, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In its statement, the Public Prosecution said: “The crime of communicating with hostile foreign entities against the Kingdom of Bahrain is considered one of the most serious crimes affecting national security.”

In addition to the life sentences, 25 other people received prison terms of up to 10 years for what authorities described as “supporting the sinful Iranian terrorist acts against the Kingdom of Bahrain”.

According to Bahraini human rights activist Maryam Alkhawaja, this is the first case in which individuals in Bahrain have been charged in connection with the war on Iran.

News.Az