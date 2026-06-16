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6.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's Central Sulawesi

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6.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's Central Sulawesi
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A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province on Tuesday, the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake occurred at 10:27 a.m. local time (0327 GMT) at a depth of 10 km, the agency said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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