Life In Prison

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Latest News
Doctors Without Borders warns of lasting harm to Gaza babies from malnutrition
Gaza Water Authority warns of severe environmental collapse amid worsening conditions
Israeli strikes kill three Palestinians in Gaza amid fragile ceasefire
Al-Shifa Hospital reports over 10,000 wounded in Gaza requiring advanced surgery
Czech town builds first 3D printed church in Neratovice
Greece says mystery sea drone found near Lefkada came from foreign state
British military delivers medical support for suspected hantavirus case on Tristan da Cunha
Boat explosion in Florida injures at least 15 people near Miami Beach
Person killed after being struck by Frontier Airlines plane at Denver airport -
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Two Singaporeans confirmed dead after Mount Dukono eruption in Indonesia
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