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Listing
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National Healthcare Properties has taken a major step toward going public in the United States after filing its initial public offering paperwork, according to regulatory disclosures.06 Apr 2026-16:23
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South Korean chip giant SK hynix said on Wednesday that it is considering a US stock market listing using treasury shares as part of its efforts to increase shareholder value.10 Dec 2025-09:02
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The edtech company’s shares opened at ₹145 on the NSE and ₹143.10 on the BSE, significantly above the issue price of ₹109. The stock continued to climb after listing, rising another 11% on the NSE as investor interest remained strong.18 Nov 2025-09:25
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Electric vehicle maker Polestar announced it will conduct a reverse stock split to boost its share price and maintain its Nasdaq listing, as the company continues to face mounting losses.12 Nov 2025-16:58
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Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions had a tepid start on the stock market on Monday, listing at ₹390 on the BSE, down 2.98% from its issue price of ₹402.
10 Nov 2025-11:30
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Tata Capital Limited made a muted debut on the Indian stock market today, with its shares listing at ₹330 on both the BSE and NSE, reflecting a 1.23% premium over the issue price of ₹326.13 Oct 2025-09:15
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