National Healthcare Properties eyes Nasdaq listing

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National Healthcare Properties has taken a major step toward going public in the United States after filing its initial public offering paperwork, according to regulatory disclosures.

The real estate investment trust focuses on senior housing and healthcare-related properties, positioning itself within a sector benefiting from aging population trends and rising demand for care facilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The filing comes shortly after the successful market debut of Janus Living, which listed in New York last month, signaling renewed investor interest in healthcare real estate assets.

Based in New York, National Healthcare Properties is a self-managed REIT specializing in senior housing and healthcare infrastructure investments.

The company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “NHP”.

The offering is being led by major financial institutions, including Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and BMO Capital Markets.

If successful, the IPO would add another healthcare-focused REIT to public markets at a time when investor appetite for income-generating real estate assets is gradually returning.

News.Az