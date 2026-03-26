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Loana Petrucciani
Tag:
Loana Petrucciani
Loana Petrucciani found dead in Nice — Full details, career, and reactions
28 Mar 2026-18:25
Loana, French reality TV star, found dead at 48
Loana Petrucciani, widely known as Loana, was found dead at her home in Nice at the age of 48.
26 Mar 2026-00:50
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