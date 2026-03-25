Loana, French reality TV star, found dead at 48

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Loana Petrucciani, widely known as Loana, was found dead at her home in Nice at the age of 48.

The municipal police discovered her unresponsive, News.Az reports, citing French media.

Loana rose to fame in 2001 through the reality show Loft Story on M6, where her charm, candor, and high-profile relationship with Jean-Edouard won public attention. Despite her early popularity, she struggled to turn this sudden fame into lasting success. Her life was marked by personal struggles, including trauma from her father’s violence and alcoholism, as well as her own inner battles.

Her journey began with the 2001 auditions, where she was selected from 13,000 candidates for her spontaneity, shyness, and IQ of 140. Recalling the experience on Tout le monde en parle, Loana said, "I went there feeling very insecure… I didn’t know how to flirt with the camera. I blushed and stammered. Then they asked me to dance and sing. I left thinking, 'I didn’t show them anything.'"

Despite her initial doubts, Loft Story became a massive hit, drawing 7 million viewers at its peak and cementing Loana’s place in the hearts of the public.

News.Az