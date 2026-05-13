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London Nakba Event
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London Nakba Event
UK bars Palestinian artists from London Nakba event
The UK Home Office has refused visas to all Palestinian artists set to perform at a major Nakba commemoration in London, prompting organizers to postpone the event.
13 May 2026-21:58
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