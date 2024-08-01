News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Maia Sandu
Tag:
Maia Sandu
Azerbaijani, Moldovan presidents meet in Copenhagen
02 Oct 2025-09:51
Pro-EU party poised for victory in Moldova’s pivotal election
29 Sep 2025-09:32
Moldovan President Sandu sworn in for second term
24 Dec 2024-17:22
Moldova disappointed with French radars: Will Armenia be next?
12 Nov 2024-16:01
President Aliyev congratulates Maia Sandu on her reelection as Moldovan president
07 Nov 2024-17:30
Russia denounces Moldova's election as unfair, challenges legitimacy of Maia Sandu's victory
05 Nov 2024-15:42
Maia Sandu wins Moldova presidential elections with 55.33% votes
04 Nov 2024-17:05
Maia Sandu secures victory in Moldova's presidential election
04 Nov 2024-08:59
Who will be the president? Moldova will make the final choice
03 Nov 2024-10:40
Moldova on the verge of change: Can the opposition shift the political course? - INTERVIEW
31 Oct 2024-08:14
Latest News
Why the United States and Azerbaijan are reassessing the role of international organizations
Humans used poisoned arrows 60,000 years ago
EU remains top buyer of Russian Arctic LNG despite 2027 phase-out pledge
Car bursts into flames in Baku, driver escapes safely
TSMC posts strong Q4 revenue amid AI demand surge
Toronto-bound KLM flight makes emergency landing in Glasgow
US action in Venezuela gives China much to ponder – especially on Taiwan
Passenger injured in power bank fire on Hong Kong flight
Musk’s xAI targets Mississippi for $20B AI hub
Where will Russia’s next geopolitical loss occur?
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31